Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat

The Airlines informed that all the necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

February 20, 2023
A Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6191 from Delhi was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday.

The Airlines informed that all the necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe, it said.

(More to follow...)

