Pune: Air Asia flight grounded by DGCA after a tyre found 'cracked'.

Air Asia News : An Air Asia aircraft was grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at a runway in Pune on Sunday (February 12) after one of the flight's tyres was found cracked, said officials.

As per the flight regulator, a Pune-bound flight was inspected on the said runway after pieces of the tread of the tyre were found on the Bengaluru runway, from where it was taxied.

Upon inspection at Pune, the sidewall of the number 3 tyre was found cracked, DGCA said, adding that the flight has been stopped from further take-offs.

Further information is awaited.

