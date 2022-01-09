Chennai bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Basant Kumar Paswan (40) was taken to the Capital Hospital here for treatment, the official said, adding, three family members also deboarded with him.

An Air Asia flight from Ranchi to Chennai made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to medical reasons, authorities said.

A passenger onboard felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulty following which the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar, officials said. Basant Kumar Paswan (40) was taken to the Capital Hospital here for treatment, the official said, adding, three family members also deboarded with him.

