Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet flight returns to airport due to cabin 'pressurisation alert', passengers, crew safe

Mumbai: A Kandla-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai returned to the airport on Saturday after the plane developed a 'pressurisation alert', the airline said.

"On Feb 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai – Kandla). After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. PIC decided to return to Mumbai. ATC was apprised and aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. No passenger or crew discomfort was reported," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

However, it's not yet confirmed how many passengers, crew was onboard the Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

In another development, the operation of SpiceJet's Mumbai-Tirupati flight was also affected. The flight was later rescheduled.

