Global COVID-19 death toll surges past 9,000; over 1,000 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Global death toll for coronavirus has surged pass the 9,000 mark as over 220,000 cases have been reported worldwide. The virus that originated in China has now found its roots in other parts of the world. Europe has been tipped as the new epicenter for the disease. Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK have all seen growing number of coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Massive travel restrictions have been put in place as an effort to contain the virus. European Union has banned all 'non-essential' travel of outsiders coming in the region. The countries in Europe have also shut borders with each other as measure taken in the fight against COVID-19.

Across the Atlantic, the USA and Canada have also resorted to desperate measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Situation is slightly better in India with 174 confirmed cases. The death toll in India currently stands at 3.

Here are the list of countries with maximum fatalities