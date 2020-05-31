Image Source : AP Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 6.1 million mark; death toll at 3,70,870

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 6.1 million mark taking positive patients toll to 6,153,372 with 3,70,870 deaths while 2,734,549 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 6,153,372 including 105,557 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 4,98,440 including 28,834 deaths and Russia with 3,96,575 cases including 4,555 deaths.

The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have sent shudders through the health community and elevated fears that the huge crowds will lead to a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Some leaders appealing for calm in places where crowds smashed storefronts and destroyed police cars in recent nights have been handing out masks and warning demonstrators they were putting themselves at risk.

Worst-hit nations due to coronavirus outbreak

