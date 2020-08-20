Coronavirus spreading through food packaging? Here's what we know

Image Source : AP Couriers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sort parcels along a sidewalk in Beijing.

Coronavirus is spreading and it is spreading more while countries are unlocking. Precautions and protocols are being followed, be it social distancing or people visiting places, but mysteries surround the continued spread of the novel disease, and to list a few, packed food, food from cold storage are becoming another source?

According to Bloomberg, China has discovered traces of pathogen on packaging and food that may raise fears — Is packed food, items that are being imported may be linked to the spread of the virus re-appearance in Bejing or Dalian. While a confirmed belief in this is yet to be ascertained, a Chinese city has banned frozen meat being imported from coronavirus hotspots.

How cold-storage can spread the virus?

Facilities such as cold storage, or even plants where meat is processed provide an ideal environment for the virus as it lives longer than it can survive in the natural environment.

Experts remain doubtful

University of Hong Kong Head of Epidemiology and Biostatistics Benjamin Cowling said, "We know that viruses usually can survive being frozen. So that means in theory it's possible that infection could spread that way. But in reality, it's a very low risk that that would happen because so many steps would need to be involved." Bloomberg article says.

Chinese city Guangzhou bans meat imports from corona hotspots

Be as a precautionary measure, China's Guangzhou city has banned imports from coronavirus hotspots.

The city administration has ordered all member companies to suspend imports of frozen meat, seafood from corona hotspots.

Decision was taken after nearby city Shenzhen found coronavirus on a sample of chicken wings that had come from Brazil.

Hong Kong has also suspended meat imports from the same plant.

Initial findings rule out spread of virus through cold storage

Environmental testing initial findings at the plant don't suggest that coronavirus has spread through chilled surfaces on materials arriving being imported, said Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health.

