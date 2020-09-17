Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure epilepsy

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2020 8:02 IST
  • Sep 17, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure epilepsy

    Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure epilepsy | WATCH NOW 

  • Sep 17, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot

    AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot, reports Reuters quoting Oxford University

  • Sep 17, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue, in Rajya Sabha today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue, in Rajya Sabha today.

     

  • Sep 17, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

     

  • Sep 17, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 30 million, death toll crosses 9.45 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 30 million, including more than 945,000 fatalities. More than 21,797,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,828,301
      India 5,115,893
      Brazil 4,421,686
      Russia 1,079,519
      Peru 744,400

