Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2020 8:37 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 20.2 million, including more than 738,000 fatalities. More than 13,106,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, August 11

  • Aug 11, 2020 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Preparations for Janmashtami underway at Jhandewalan Temple

    Preparations for Janmashtami underway at Jhandewalan Temple

  • Aug 11, 2020 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We'll accord state funeral to late Wing Commander(Retd) Capt DV Sathe: Maharashtra CMO

    We'll accord state funeral to late Wing Commander(Retd) Capt DV Sathe. His life has been one that will inspire young pilots to achieve Sword of Honour and command over skies: Maharashtra CMO Capt Sathe was flying Air India Express plane that crash-landed at Calicut airport on Aug 7

  • Aug 11, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Monsoon Special: Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to keep vector-borne diseases at bay

    Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to keep vector-borne diseases at bay in Monsoon season | WATCH NOW 

  • Aug 11, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Mizoram

    The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 623 in Mizoram; active cases stand at 300

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 20.2 million, death toll crosses 7.38 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 20.2 million, including more than 738,000 fatalities. More than 13,106,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 5,149,723
    • Brazil 3,013,369
    • India 2,152,020
    • Russia 882,347
    • South Africa 553,188

