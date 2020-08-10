Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, August 10, 2020
     
Live now

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2020 7:36 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, including more than 733,000 fatalities. More than 12,896,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, August 10

  • Aug 10, 2020 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark: Health Ministry

    India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the 15 lakh mark. Infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases, says Ministry of Health. 

  • Aug 10, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 19.5 million, death toll crosses 7.22 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 20 million, including more than 733,000 fatalities. More than 12,896,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 5,149,723
    • Brazil 3,013,369
    • India 2,152,020
    • Russia 882,347
    • South Africa 553,188

