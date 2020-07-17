Breaking news: Top Headlines This Hour

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections. The total coronavirus caseload stood at 10,00,202 while there were 25,553 deaths from the disease. India is ranked third in the global COVID-19 tally after the US and Brazil. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

