Friday, July 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Breaking News: Top headlines this hour
Live now

Breaking News: Top headlines this hour

Get all the latest news on India's coronavirus cases, updates on COVID-19 vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2020 9:40 IST
Breaking news: Top Headlines This Hour

Breaking news: Top Headlines This Hour

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections. The total coronavirus caseload stood at 10,00,202 while there were 25,553 deaths from the disease. India is ranked third in the global COVID-19 tally after the US and Brazil. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News, July 17

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2020 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    COVID-19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths

  • Jul 17, 2020 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS, Army Chief visit Stakna, Leh amid Indo-China tension

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane arrive at Stakna, Leh. They will witness para dropping skills of the Armed Forces here.

  • Jul 17, 2020 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Over 20K COVID cases in Assam now, death toll 50

    Assam crossed the 20,000 mark with 892 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection reached 50 with two deaths on Thursday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

  • Jul 17, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev's remedies to get rid of intoxication

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga remedies to get rid of intoxication | 

Top News

Latest News

X