Coronavirus infects over 71,000 people globally. List of countries and number of deaths reported

The Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. According to the latest figures, most deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been reported from mainland China, particularly Hubei, followed by Hong Kong, Macao, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Germany, United States, and so on.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: LATEST FIGURES

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10

Japan: 419 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 75 cases

Thailand: 35

South Korea: 30

Malaysia: 22

Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

Vietnam: 16 cases

Germany: 16

United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14 cases

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 9 cases

United Arab Emirates: 9

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3 cases

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

Coronavirus: Sources, symptoms and precautions

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

