Coronavirus latest: 1st American death confirmed in Wuhan

Image Source : AP Medical workers transfer a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

In what appeared to be the first confirmed foreign death from Coronavirus, A US citizen diagnosed with the new virus died in Wuhan, China on Thursday, the U.S. embassy in Beijing said in a statement. “We can confirm a 60-year old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China on February 6. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of the respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment,” the embassy said.

China's Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei province, where most deaths and confirmed cases are located.

The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China while fatalities increased to 722 on Saturday including an American man, as the ruling Communist Party faced anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

The U.S. announced on Friday that it is prepared to spend up to $100 million to help China and other countries fight the outbreak. The government also said it helped with the effort to deliver nearly 18 tons of medical supplies donated to the Chinese by the American people, including masks, gowns, gauze and respirators.