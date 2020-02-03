17,300 infected across globe as novel Coronavirus numbers get grimmer

Image Source : AP Coronavirus outbreak: 17,300 infected across globe

The updated death toll in China due to Coronavirus now stands at 361. According to health officials of the country, more than 2,000 new cases of the deadly virus have been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205 cases. A number of countries are now evacuating their citizens from the hardest-hit Hubei province and have also restricted travel by Chinese or people who recently traveled to the country. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

Reopening of schools was also delayed to keep the virus from spreading further in Hubei, where the 1,000-bed hospital in the provincial capital Wuhan was completed in just 10 days. A second hospital with 1,500 beds will open within days. Restrictions were tightened still further in one city by allowing only one family member to venture out to buy supplies every other day.

As on Monday, India confirmed the third case of novel Coronavirus from Kerala. The state health officials said the patient had returned from Wuhan in China and has been kept in isolation.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.

Mentioned below are cases confirmed as of Monday morning in Beijing:

— China: 17,205 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 361 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 20

— Thailand: 19

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— United States: 11

— Germany: 10

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Vietnam: 8

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

