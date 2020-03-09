Image Source : AP 100-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in China's Wuhan

A 100-year-old Chinese man, infected from deadly coronavirus, became the oldest known patient to beat the COVID-19 virus as he has fully recovered from the disease on Saturday. He was admitted to Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care hospital in Wuhan on February 24.

According to the news agency Xinhua, the centenarian patient was discharged from the hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Interestingly, the elderly patient also had Alzheimer's, hypertension and heart problems and still, he managed to recover from the flu-like respiratory disease.

He underwent 13 days of therapy, which included treatment with anti-viral drugs, plasma transfusions, and traditional Chinese medicine.

So far, 62,278 people have been recovered from the new coronavirus and in China, 58,600 people fought with the disease. However, in a few recovery cases, the coronavirus infection reappeared.

Till now, China has reported more than 80,000 cases and at least 3,000 deaths, mostly in the Hubei province.

(With inputs from ANI)

