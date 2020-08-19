Image Source : TWITTER/OLTEN Chocolate snow falls over entire swiss town after some defect at Lindt & Spruengli factory

What appeared like a chocolate lover's loveliest dream, a Swiss town just witnessed actual chocolate snowfall. Residents of Olten, Switzerland were mesmerized and shocked when it began snowing flakes of chocolate on Friday. According to reports, the town turned into a scene from Charlie and the Chocolate factory due to a minor ventilator defect at the local Lindt & Spruengli chocolate factory.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of the town read showed a care bonnet dusted in the tasty debris, captioned: "Cocoa rain in the Olten industrial quarter: the ventilation system is to blame."

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed this and said that there had been a small defect with the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted cocoa nibs - crushed cocoa beans.

According to the company, the defect from the factor-based between Zurich and Basel, combined with strong winds on Friday left fine cocoa dusting around the nearby area.

