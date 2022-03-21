China plane crash: Boeing 737 nosedived into mountains shows alleged video - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER GRAB, @CHINAAVREVIEW Alleged video shows China's Boeing 737 moments before crash.

Highlights Boeing 737 nosedived into mountains shows alleged video

Jet plane crashed in the mountainous region which caught fire after the disaster

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed shock over crash, ordered probe

A Chinese Boeing 737 jet plane with 132 onboard crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday. Out of 132 people, 123 were passengers, and 9 crew members, who are now being feared dead.

The jet plane crashed in the mountanious region that catched fire after the disaster. Several videos have surfaced on Twitter showing final moments before the crashed into mountains.

The alleged video shows Boeing 737 nosediving into mountain forest, following which the region caught fire.

