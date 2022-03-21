China plane crash: Boeing 737 nosedived into mountains shows alleged video - WATCH

Monday, March 21, 2022
     
  • N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur
  • A Boeing 737 aircraft with 133 passengers onboard crashes in China's Guangxi region
X
Boeing 737 plane crash: The jet plane crashed in the mountanious region that catched fire after the disaster. Several videos have surfaced on Twitter showing final moments before the crashed into mountains.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2022 17:02 IST
Alleged video shows China's Boeing 737 moments before crash.
Image Source : TWITTER GRAB, @CHINAAVREVIEW

Alleged video shows China's Boeing 737 moments before crash.

Highlights

  • Boeing 737 nosedived into mountains shows alleged video
  • Jet plane crashed in the mountainous region which caught fire after the disaster
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed shock over crash, ordered probe

A Chinese Boeing 737 jet plane with 132 onboard crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday. Out of 132 people, 123 were passengers, and 9 crew members, who are now being feared dead.

The jet plane crashed in the mountanious region that catched fire after the disaster. Several videos have surfaced on Twitter showing final moments before the crashed into mountains. 

The alleged video shows Boeing 737 nosediving into mountain forest, following which the region caught fire.  

