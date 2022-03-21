Boeing 737 carrying 133 people crashes in China's Guangxi region | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/@SHANGHAIEYE Boeing 737 carrying 133 people crashes in China's Guangxi region

Aircraft 5735 of China Eastern Airlines crashed in southern China's region Guangxi on Monday. The flight was carrying 133 passengers, and the casualties were not immediately known, reported news agency Reuters.

The flight had taken off from Kunming and was en route to Guangzhou. The crash caused a fire on the mountains, and the jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft.

According to CCTV, the search and rescue operations are underway, Russian News Agency Sputnik reported.

According to news portal The Paper, a staff member at Guangzhou’s Baiyun International Airport said that flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou has not arrived at its destined time, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The domestic flight was scheduled to take off from Kunming at 1.10 pm (local time) and arrive at Guangzhou at 2.52 pm (local time) and is now marked “out of reach” on Baiyun airport’s app.

Following the accident, videos and pictures purporting to come from the scene started circulating on social media showing smoke billowing from a hillside and wreckage on the ground.

China Eastern is one of China's three major air carriers.

China’s airlines had recorded over 100 million continuous hours of safe flight as of February 19, according to Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration, the Post reported.

The last domestic fatal incident was in 2010, when a plane crashed in Yichun, Heilongjiang province, killing 42 people.

