China plane crash: President Jinping 'shocked' over Boeing 737 disaster, orders probe

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed shock over China jet plane Boeing 737 crash, with 132 people on-board including crew members and has ordered a probe into incident, AFP quoted Chinese media. The plane crashed in southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The local authorities are trying to locate the exact crash site using maps.

At present, there are unknown casualties. Boeing 737 passenger plane of China Eastern Airlines had taken off from Kunming and was en route to Guangzhou when it crashed. The crash caused a fire on the mountains.

There were a total of 132 people onboard including 123 passengers and 9 crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Rescuers have been assembled and are approaching the site.

