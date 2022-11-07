China-Pakistan working secretly on virus deadlier than Covid: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan-China working on virus far more dangerous that Covid, says a report.

China-Pakistan new virus: It's been more than two years since the first case of COVID-19 infection was detected and the world continues to struggle to cope with new variants of the deadly virus. Amid all the concerns, China and Pakistan are working on a sinister plan that could have consequences worst that the Covid pandemic.

According to reports, China and Pakistan are together developing pathogens deadlier that the Covid virus at a research lab in Rawalpindi. The infamous Wuhan Institute and Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DSTO), which is run by the Pakistan Army, have set up a secret advance lab for the special project, news agency ANI quoted Geo-Politik, as saying.

Interestingly, in 2020, Pakistan had denied there being any secret project. "There is nothing secret about the Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) Laboratory of Pakistan referred to in the report," Pakistan's Foreign Office had said, Geo-Politik report added further.

The laboratory located in Chaklala cantonment in Rawalpindi is a highly secure zone that is headed by a two-star General, the report said.

Several media reports have said that China is creating pathogens like Covid in Pakistan that have potential of causing devastation on scale larger that covid.

Covid cases ramp up again in China

Despite strict 'zero-Covid policy', China is witnessing a surge in infection cases again. The country reported highest daily caseload in six months on Monday (November 7).

China on Saturday reported identifying about 3,500 new cases the previous day, including about 3,000 who tested positive despite not having any COVID-19 symptoms.

In the city of Guangzhou in the southeast, Haizhu district suspended bus and subway service for three days and urged residents to stay home as it conducts mass testing of its 1.8 million people.

(With inputs from agencies)

