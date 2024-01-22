China: 47 people buried as massive landslide hits mountainous southwestern region

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In the early hours of Monday, a landslide occurred in the mountainous Yunnan province of southwestern China, burying 47 people and necessitating the evacuation of 200 more. The incident took place around 6 am at Liangshui village, located under the town of Tangfang in Zhenxiong County. The county's publicity department has initiated rescue efforts to locate individuals trapped in 18 separate houses.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the landslide. The cause of the incident remains unknown, although initial photos from the scene indicate the presence of snow on the ground. Authorities are actively engaged in rescue operations to address the aftermath of this natural disaster.

Landslide occurs days after severe earthquake

The landslide came just over a month after China’s most powerful earthquake in years struck the northwest in a remote region between Gansu and Qinghai province. At least 149 people were killed in the 6.2-magnitude temblor that struck on Dec. 18, reducing homes to rubble and triggering heavy mudslides that inundated two villages in Qinghai province. Nearly 1,000 were injured and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed in China’s deadliest earthquake in nine years.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from AP)

