Breaking: Suspected terrorist shot dead by London police after stabbing spree

The London Metropolitan Police on Sunday shot dead a man who had gone on a stabbing spree in southern part of the city, authorities said.

The police say that the incident was “terror-related.”

According to police, the suspect had stabbed several persons before he was shot dead by police. The injured are reportedly being treated by medics who rushed to the scene after the attack.

It is not clear at this stage if anyone has been killed in the stabbing spree.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple gunshots being heard around 2 PM in the afternoon.

BBC quoted a 19-year-old student as recounting that he saw the shooting take place in front of his eyes. The student told the broadcaster that he had seen a man with a machete being chased by another person. The eyewitness claimed that he heard three gunshots being fired before the attacker was taken out.

