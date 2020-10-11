Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure cancer

Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2020 8:01 IST
  • Oct 11, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Coronavirus: Recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark

    Recoveries in India cross the 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload  (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries.

  • Oct 11, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 37 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@priyajais), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 37 million, including more than 1,077,458 fatalities. More than 28,111,951 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA- 7,945,505
    India-  7,051,543
    Brazil-  5,091,840
    Russia-  1,285,084
    Colombia-  902,747

