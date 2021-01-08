Friday, January 08, 2021
     
  Breaking News January 8 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking News January 8 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2021 7:57 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 88 million, including 1,906,630 fatalities. As many as 63,606,252 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking News January 8

  • Jan 08, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India will chair 3 key subsidiary bodies of UN Security Council

    India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of the UN Security Council- Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counter-Terrorism Committee (for 2022), and Libya Sanctions committee, announced TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India at United Nations Security Council.

    Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been a high priority for India keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development, and progress of Afghanistan, he added. 

    India will chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee of UNSC in 2022. Chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India which has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims, he further said. 

    We will be assuming the chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process, Tirumurti said. 

