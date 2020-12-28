Breaking News December 28 LIVE

Monday, December 28, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2020 7:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 81 million, including 1,771,424 fatalities. As many as 57,281,529 patients are reported to have recovered.



  • Dec 28, 2020 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Students appearing for BPSC exam protest in Aurangabad over alleged paper leak

    Students appearing for Bihar Public Service Commission examination protest in Aurangabad over alleged paper leak

    "There're 18 centers here. In one center students alleged that seal of the question paper was broken. We're probing the matter," said Aurangabad DM Saurabh Jorawal. 

  • Dec 28, 2020 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing today.

  • Dec 28, 2020 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Bengaluru: 3 persons arrested in loan apps case

    Three persons have been arrested in the loan apps case. The involvement of two Chinese nationals has been found. They will be arrested soon. The matter pertains to the apps providing loans at exorbitant rates and later using threat/force for recovery.

