Boeing 777X with world's largest jet engine embarks on maiden flight | LIVE

Boeing 777X with world's largest jet engine set for first flight

Boeing's newest plane, the B777X, took off for the first time from Everette on Friday at around 10 am (EST). The plane is bound for Seattle and will reach the destination at around 2:13 pm (Pacific time). Earlier, the maiden flight was planned on January 23 but was postponed due to weather conditions in Washington, where a B777-9 model has been assembled in Boeing’s Everett factory.

Boeing is also live streaming the maiden flight of 777X.

According to Bloomberg reports, the B777 will be Boeing’s most expensive aircraft, priced at $442.2 million before discounts. The plane features stunning composite wings, the longest Boeing has ever built, with a span of 235 feet 5 inches (71.75 meters) when fully extended. The 777X will be instantly identifiable by its most distinctive feature: Hinges that flip the sculpted wingtips skyward for easier maneuvering around crowded taxiways.

The launch comes after Boeing’s toughest-ever year, in which its reputation was called into question following two fatal crashes involving its B737 Max aircraft.

The Max has been grounded since March 2019 and is currently undergoing a recertification process. The company currently estimates it will return to the sky in June or July 2020.

