Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Boat service between Sri Lanka and India to be delayed further

According to a Sri Lankan minister, the passenger boat service which is to begin between India and Sri Lanka has been delayed after the port chosen for the boat service was changed. According to reports, the boat service was to begin in April.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva said the commencement of passenger boat service between India and Sri Lanka will be delayed, Newsfirst Lanka reported. The minister said that India has changed the port it had chosen for the boat service.

India has requested a few more days to increase the facilities at the Nagapatnam port in Tamil Nadu which has been selected for that purpose, the Minister was quoted as saying by the report. Earlier the minister said the ferry service between Karaikal in Puducherry and Kankesanthurai in port in Jaffna district in Sri Lanka would begin on April 29.

The construction of a 1,000 square metre passenger terminal for immigration and customs clearance of travellers who intend to use the ferry service was undertaken by the Sri Lanka Navy.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Navy arrests 22 Indian fishermen, seizes four boats

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka won't become base for threats against India: President Wickremesinghe

Latest World News