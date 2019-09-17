Bill Gates to honor PM Modi with annual Goalkeepers Global Goals Award

Image Source : AP IMAGES Bill Gates and PM Modi

Bill and Melinda Gates are set to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with annual Goalkeepers Global Goals Award, during his visit to the United States, for PM Modi's sanitation programme 'Swacch Bharat'.

PM Modi will receive the annual Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for providing safer sanitation to 500 million people in India.

The Gates Foundation’s annual event focusing on global inequality on September 24 and 25 coincides with the UN General Assembly gathering and has drawn big-name politicians and celebrities, from Barack Obama to Ed Sheeran.

“We work on the specific issues where we believe we can have the greatest impact for the world’s poorest,” the Gates Foundation statement said.

During his US visit, the prime minister will also attend a mega rally in Houston -- Howdy, Modi! -- with American President Donald Trump in Houston.

The White House said Trump will use the “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event to “emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India” and reaffirm the two countries’ strategic partnership.

(With inputs from AP)

