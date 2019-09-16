'Delighted': PM Modi on Donald Trump joining him at 'Howdy, Modi' Event

Image Source : AP IMAGES Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Doanld Trump

Hours after White House confirmed that the US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston's mega "Howdy, Modi!" event on September 22, PM Modi on Monday said that he is delighted with the US President's gesture to join him for Houston mega rally.

PM Modi tweeted, "A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme."

In another tweet, Modi wrote, "The special gesture of President@realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy."

According to PTI, PM Modi had extended a request to President Trump for the joint address at Houston when the two met in France last month on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 mega "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, "It (Modi-Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

This would also be the first time that an American president would be addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

