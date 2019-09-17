Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ahead of Houston eve, PM Modi asks public for speech ideas

Ahead of Houston eve, PM Modi asks public for speech ideas

Modi urged the people to express their thoughts on the special open forum on the NaMo application.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 7:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US.

"Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks," he tweeted.

Modi urged the people to express their thoughts on the special open forum on the NaMo application.

US President Donald Trump will also participate in the 'Howdy Modi' event.

Modi has earlier asked the people for ideas for his Independence Day speech and 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in the southwestern United States.

ALSO READ | BJP rules out 'imposing' Hindi in Karnataka amid protests

ALSO READ | Muslim nations ask Pak to engage in backdoor diplomacy with India

ALSO READ | Maharashtra activist who attacked new Motor Vehicle Act quits BJP

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBirthday wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 69 Next StoryYSR Congress government harassed ex- speaker Siva Prasada Ra  