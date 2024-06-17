NOT AGAIN! Biden 'freezes' at LA fundraiser, Barack Obama guides him off-stage | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama at a fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles: It seems that there is no end to US President Joe Biden's gaffes, which continue to grab attention amid increased scrutiny on his physical and mental health in the run-up to the November presidential election. In another awkward moment, the 81-year-old President appeared to freeze up on stage at a fundraiser in Los Angeles before being led off by former President Barack Obama.

The awkward moment came up after Biden and his Democrat predecessor had a 45-minute interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theatre, according to the New York Post, which was touted as a major fundraiser for Biden's re-election campaign. As the men stood up for applause, Biden appeared frozen for a full 10 seconds before Obama took his wrist and guided him off-stage.

The Biden campaign raised more than $30 million at the event, which was attended by Hollywood celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand. The event was also swarmed by hundreds of anti-Israel protesters, who attempted to block entry to the mega fundraiser. The Biden campaign is desperately trying to outpace former President Donald Trump, who raised over $50 million during an April fundraiser in Florida.

As usual, the internet had a field day with Biden's awkward moment. "This is elder abuse. Make it stop," said one netizen. Another individual said, "Obama taking Joe back to the nursing home." "The president of the United States is escorted out by his handler who is actually running the country," another user said.

However, the White House also shot back at Biden's critics, claiming the video was edited and accusing the New York Post of spinning tell tales. "Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing," said Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Yates on X.

"By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is - once again - is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low," further said Yates, slamming conservative news outlets for posting a "misleading clip".

Biden's growing number of public gaffes

The recent on-stage moment came after a series of embarrassing moments where Biden has appeared dazed and confused about where he was, once again fuelling concerns over his declining mental health. The US President was seen awkwardly saluting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the recent G7 Summit, and was later seen wandering off while other world leaders were engrossed in a parachute display.

Biden also arrived late to the first day of the G7 Summit, leading to Meloni jokingly scolding him by saying that he "shouldn't leave a woman waiting" before welcoming him with a hug and a smile. The G7 leaders were later engrossed in a flag ceremony, where paratroopers of the Italian army jumped from high altitude waving the flags of the participating countries, leaving the heads of the world's wealthiest democracies open-mouthed.

However, while other leaders were watching the spectacular display, Biden was seen strangely wandering off to speak to a parachutist who was packing his bag, before Meloni dragged him back with other leaders, leading to an awkward repositioning. These gaffes have been highlighted by Biden's critics as a sign of his declining mental acuity.

Trump lost no time in taking shots at his rival, saying that Biden should "have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence. "He doesn't even know what the word inflation' means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did," the former president said of Biden during a speech at a convention of Turning Point Action in Detroit.

Biden's D-Day fumble

The G7 gaffe came days after the D-Day commemorations in France, Biden was seen fumbling for his seat as other dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron - were standing. He squatted down during the ceremony in France on Thursday, then awkwardly held the position for several moments before correcting himself.

While the President was seen grasping for his chair in the middle of the stage in Normandy, US First Lady Jill Biden, who was also standing beside him, quickly covered her mouth and appeared to murmur something to him. The video was widely shared online where users speculated that the First Lady was telling him not to sit down.

