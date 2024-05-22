PM Sheikh Hasina expresses 'deep shock' over murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Veteran Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in India and was found murdered in Kolkata. Anar, the lawmaker from the bordering Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was found dead on Wednesday in a hotel in Kolkata, eight days after he had gone missing from a high-rise building in the West Bengal capital.

PM Hasina prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, the United News of Bangladesh news agency quoted her as saying.

All Bangladeshi involved in the murder: Home Minister

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the Awami League MP was in Kolkata for medical purposes. He said that all the killers involved were Bangladeshis. "It was a planned murder," he said during a press conference in Dhaka.

Asked about the whereabouts of the body, he said that they were yet to know about it. "We will soon inform you about the motive," the minister said, adding that Indian police are cooperating with the case.

The three-time MP and president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League went to India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. A general diary report about his disappearance was filed at Baranagar Police Station in North Kolkata on May 18, the report said.

CID takes over the investigation

Azim was the AL lawmaker from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency. "Jhenaidah is a bordering area known for its high crime rate. Azim was the local lawmaker there. The incident took place after went to India for treatment.

According to what we currently know, he was killed there," the home minister added. According to a family friend in Kolkata's Bidhannagar, the MP mentioned he would be travelling to Delhi, but there has been no physical presence or direct contact with him since May 13.

The Home Minister said that the Indian police is cooperating well in the investigation. Meanwhile, back in India, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

