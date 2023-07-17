Bangladesh: 4 killed as waterbus sinks in Buriganga river near Dhaka, several others missing

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE 4 people were killed as waterbus sinks in Buriganga river in Bangladesh

A waterbus sank in the Buriganga river in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Sunday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least four people, while several others were missing.

The incident occurred when the Telghat-bound waterbus collided with a sand-laden bulkhead at 8:15 pm yesterday.

Rescue operations were initiated by three units of the fire service and a Coast Guard rescue team, ANI reported citing media reports. As many as eight people have been rescued so far.

The rescued people include a child and three women, informed Fire Service and Civil Defence Acting Officer (Media) Shahjahan Sardar.

The bodies of the victims are being transferred to hospitals. Further details are awaited.

