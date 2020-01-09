Australia wildfire devastation saddens Dalai Lama

Image Source : AP Widespread fires across Australia are estimated to have caused deaths of billion animals

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed sadness over the devastations caused by bushfires in Australia. In a message to Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Dalai Lama said that he would like to express his sympathies to the people of Australia for the widespread damages caused by bushfires.

He wrote: "It is simply heart-wrenching to learn about these ferocious infernos and yet so inspiring to learn about the personal bravery of so many volunteers who have come together as firefighters.

"May I offer my condolences to the families whose members have lost their lives as a result of the bushfires and to those many people who have become homeless after the fires caused unprecedented damage to property."

The spiritual leader concluded his message by saying, "As you may know, I have been able to visit Australia quite regularly over the years and I have been deeply touched by the love and affection that the people there have shown me, as well as the interest they have taken in my efforts to promote human values and peace of mind."

