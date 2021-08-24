Taliban terrorists being instructed, trained by Pakistan: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed

Follow us on Image Source : ARYANA SAYEED/INSTAGRAM Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed terms India 'true friend'

Aryana Sayeed, Afghanistan's famous pop star who escaped from the Taliban after the takeover of Kabul, has blamed Pakistan for empowering the terrorist outfit and expressed her utmost gratitude to India for helping Afghans during the ongoing crisis. In talks with the media from an undisclosed location, Aryana Sayeed said videos and evidence have emerged which show Pakistan is empowering the Taliban.

"I do blame Pakistan. Over the years, we have seen videos, seen evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering the Taliban. Every time our government touches the Taliban they see identification and it would see a Pakistani person, so it's very obvious that I blame them and hope that they back off and don't interfere in politics in Afghanistan anymore," said Aryana Sayeed.

She also claimed that the Taliban terrorists are being instructed and trained by Pakistan.

"They are being instructed by Pakistan, their bases are in Pakistan where they get their training. I hope the international community, first of all, cut off their funds and don't offer funds to Pakistan for funding the Taliban," said Sayeed.

Moreover, she urged the international community to sit down and find a solution to bring peace to Afghanistan. "I hope they can put pressure on Pakistan. I believe that we're dealing with all these issues in Afghanistan because of Pakistan," she added.

Meanwhile, she lauded the Indian government's efforts in Afghanistan and termed India as a "true friend".

"India has always been good to us. They have been a true friend, they've been very helpful and kind to our people, even refugees. Afghans who have been in India before have always spoken highly of the nation, its people. We are grateful to India," she added.

"On behalf of Afghanistan, I want to express my utmost gratitude to India and I want to say thank you. Over the years we've realised that the only good friend in the neighborhood we have is, India," she said.

Aryana Sayeed in 2015, sang at a stadium, breaking three taboos: Singing as a woman; Not wearing hijab; and entering a stadium as a woman, which was forbidden under the Taliban.

Pak intel agency played key role in Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: US Congressman

A top Republican lawmaker has alleged Pakistan and its intelligence service have played a key role in fostering the Taliban and allowing it to eventually take over Afghanistan. He also said it is disgusting to watch Islamabad celebrate the group’s victory that will bring "untold brutality" to Afghans. Congressman Steve Chabot, Co-Chair of the India Caucus, said in his address to the virtual gala of Hindu Political Action Committee on Sunday that he applauds the Indian government for welcoming the Afghan religious minorities who have a good reason to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their evil rule.

“In contrast, we all know that Pakistan and particularly its intelligence services played a key role fostering the Taliban and allowing them to eventually take over. It's just disgusting to watch Pakistani officials celebrate the victory of this group that will bring untold brutality to the Afghan people,” Chabot said.

“Pakistan's own persecution of religious minorities, however, gets a lot less attention here in America than it deserves. We would do well to educate our fellow citizens about these abuses. Persecution is particularly manifested in the heinous practice of the kidnapping, forced conversion to Islam and forced marriage of underage Hindu girls to older Muslim men,” he said.

Such allegations are not mere hearsay, he noted.

Major news organisations and human rights groups have documented the practice with so many heartbreaking stories of girls in their early teens taken from their families, and traffic into forced marriages. These abuses are often just ignored, said the Congressman.

In his address, Chabot said that with roughly 6 million Hindus in America, Hindus are unquestionably an integral part of society throughout the United States.

“Through strong work ethic and high educational attainment, Hindus exemplify the American dream. These virtues also allow Hindus to take on key roles in communities across the country, and also give back to those communities in so many ways,” he said.

That is why the reports of a rise in discrimination against Hindu Americans around the country are so concerning, he rued, adding that there is no place in America for such discrimination.

“We must all seek ways to bring it to an end,” Chabot added.

