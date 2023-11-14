Amid diplomatic row, another disturbing video of Khalistani brawling with Hindus on Diwali in Canada emerges

Follow us on Image Source : AP Khalistani organises referendum against India in Canada

Amid tension between India and Canada, another disturbing video showing a brawl between scores of Sikhs and Hindus on Diwali in Mississauga has gone viral on social media platforms. Responding to the Toronto Sun query, police confirmed the incident and said Peel Regional Force has been investigating the matter. It said that the incident occurred at Westwood Square Mall in the Malton neighbourhood.

"Peel Regional Police is currently investigating the incident that occurred at Westwood Square Mall," police said in an email statement.

However, further details about the same has not been surfaced.

India-Canada tension

It is worth mentioning that the tension between the two nations flared tremendously following the Khalistani attacks on the Indian Embassy in Canada in the aftermath of the arrest of extremist leader Amritpal Singh in India's Punjab. Later, the matter escalated fuelled at the next level following the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unknown people outside a Gurudwara in June this year.

Later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents involved in the killing of Nijjar poised the relations between the two nations to a new low. However, India outrightly rejected the claims and suggested Ottawa to address the concerns raised by New Delhi related to the minority.

