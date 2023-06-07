Follow us on Image Source : AP 'We are not alone': Ex–intelligence official accuses US of hiding alien technology from Congress

David Grusch, a former official in US intelligence, said that the US government has possession of "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles, The Guardian reported, citing the website "The Debrief."

This comes amid growing calls for the US government to reveal evidence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

David Grusch, a former intelligence official who led a US Department of Defense agency's investigation into unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP), claimed that the US has a craft of non-human origin.

Grusch stated to the Debrief that Congress is illegally withholding information regarding these vehicles.

Grusch claimed that government officials retaliated against him when he disclosed classified information about the vehicles to Congress.

The Guardian reported that he left the government in April after 14 years in US intelligence.

"We are not alone," Jonathan Grey, a former US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (Nasic), told the Debrief, confirming the existence of "exotic materials."

The exposures come after a rising number of valid sightings and reports definitely stand out in space crafts, and expected visits, as of late.

A report on UAP, which the Pentagon published in 2021 and is referred to as UAP by a large portion of the extraterrestrial community, found more than 140 instances of unfathomable UAP encounters.

The Guardian reported that the report came after footage from the military was leaked, showing what appeared to be strange happenings in the sky. Navy pilots also testified that they frequently encountered strange objects off the US coast.

Grusch stated that the US government and defense contractors had been recovering non-human craft fragments, and in some cases entire craft, for decades in an interview with Debrief journalists Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal, who had previously revealed the existence of a secret Pentagon program that investigated UFOs.

Grusch stated, "We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities."

The material, according to Grusch's account in the Debrief, is "of exotic origin," which refers to "non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin."

