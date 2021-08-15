Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, close aides flee country, Taliban surrounds Kabul

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ghani's close aides have also left the country along with him, say sources.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, TOLO News quoted sources saying on Sunday as the security situation worsens in Kabul with the advancing of Taliban in the city.

According to TOLO News sources, Ghani's close aides have also left the country along with him.

However, Reuters say that Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan, quoting senior interior ministry official.

Meanwhile, reports also say that President Ashraf Ghani has left it on the political leadership of the country to solve the current crisis.

Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said that a delegation will travel to Doha on Monday for talks.

Afghanistan's political delegation may include leaders Younus Qanooni, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Mohammad Mohaqiq among others.

Sources close to the Taliban said that it has been agreed that Ghani will resign after a political agreement and hand the power to a transitional government.

In this hour of crisis, Afghans say that that they seek a political settlement and an end to the ongoing violence in the country.

