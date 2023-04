Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Afghanistan: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Fayzabad.

Afghanistan earthquake : An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan today (April 2), National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. It further stated that the tremor was felt at around 4:33 pm.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh; no damage reported so far

Latest World News