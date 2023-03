Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh

Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. It further stated that the tremor was felt at 10.47 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-03-2023, 10:47:02 IST, Lat: 35.64 & Long: 77.80, Depth: 105 Km ,Location: 166km N of Leh, Laddakh," the NCS wrote on Twitter.

So far, there is no report of any damage. Further details are awaited.

