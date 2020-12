Image Source : FILE An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush, Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicentre of the earthquake could not be known.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Details to follow...

