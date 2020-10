Image Source : PTI 18 killed in road accident in China (Representational image)

Eighteen people were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in China on Sunday. One person was injured in the accident that took place in Jilin province.

A truck rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a van on a highway in Fuyu city, state-run China Daily reported. The Ministry of Public Security has sent an official team to Northeast China's Jilin province to investigate the accident, the report said.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage