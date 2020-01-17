Image Source : AP At least 11 US servicemen injured in Iran's retaliation to Soleimani killing; airlifted to Kuwait and Germany

The spokesperson for US military command in Baghdad, Col. Myles Caggins has reportedly confirmed that at least 11 American soldiers were airlifted to Kuwait and Germany after the attacks for treatment of 'various traumatic head injuries'.

“Out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening. When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening. The health and welfare of our personnel is a top priority and we will not discuss any individual’s medical status", Caggins said, cited by Defense One, a news provider of national security in the United States.

Some of these men may have suffered concusions during the Iranian strikes, confirmed an anonymous official to Defense One.

“About a week after the attack some service members were still experiencing some symptoms of concussion [...] We only got wind of this in the last 24 hours”, the official said.

Iran struck the US bases in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of Qasem Soleimani. As Iranian missiles hit US bases in Iraq, tensions in the region reached an all-time high, just short of war.

Donald Trump, while smashing Iran with harsh sanctions, also sued for peace and friendship. Conflicting reports have been coming from the United States about the consensus sorrounding the killing of Soleimani.

While Trump faces political turmoil inside his country, his hands are full with a regional power who refuses to back off in the Gulf.