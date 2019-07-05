Image Source : TWITTER/SDSUCAREERSERVICE Stabbing at US plasma donation centre, suspect held

One person is in custody after several people have been stabbed at a plasma donation centre in Petersburg, in the US state of Virginia, the media reported.

Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller on Thursday said at a press conference that the police arrested an unidentified suspect at the Octapharma Plasma Center after the attack, Xinhua reported citing a US media outlet.

The suspect was not shot and a "cutting instrument" was recovered from the scene, according to local media reports.

Three victims in the attack were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for their injuries. At least one of them was in critical condition, said the reports.

Nurses were working at the centre and customers were hiding in a restroom during the attack, said the reports.

Octapharma Plasma Inc., a US-based company that collects plasma used to create life-saving medicines for patients around the world, runs more than 80 donation centres in the US and employ more than 3,500 people nationally, according to the company's website.

