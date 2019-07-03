Suspect in Jewar gangrape, murder case held after 2 years

Image Source : PTI Representational image

More than two years after the infamous Jewar gangrape and murder incident, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a youth in connection with the case in which four women were gangraped and the husband of one of the victims was killed in 2017.

According to the police, the accused is a nomadic and belongs to the Bawariya community. He was also a part of the Bawaria gang.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said that the accused, identified as Kanhaiya Singh alias Monu (22), was arrested by STF sleuths from Jewar town in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

"On May 24, 2017, the Bawariya gang had waylaid a car after inflating its tyres on the highway near Jewar to rob its passengers. But when they found four women in the car, they gangraped them and shot the husband of one of the victims who resisted their attempts," Mishra said.

Four other accused in the case were arrested in July 2017 following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Monu, who is currently in judicial custody, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

