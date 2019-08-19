'No trade with India' stunt backfires, Pakistan faces shortage of life-saving medicines

Image Source : FILE Imran Khan, Pakistan PM

In the wake of Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan suspended trade with India. As a result, Islamabad is facing a crisis of medicines drugs and other crucial goods components for which were earlier imported from India.

According to Pakistani daily, The Dawn, several industrial organizations of the country including Employer's Federation of Pakistan (EFP) have urged the Imran Khan government to ease import laws for some time as banning trade with India might lead to the severe shortage of medicine at Pakistani market.

Pakistan imports raw material for manufacturing drugs and medicines from India. The industrial organisation has asked Pakistan government to ease the import law till they find an alternative to import from India.

EFP has also advised the government to permit the sale of Indian goods which have reached Pakistani ports already.

"The government should authorize the companies to use the raw materials which have already been reached the Pakistani ports and should also find an alternative to India." said Zaki Ahmed Khan, EPF vice president.

