  Imran Khan organises wedding at official residence, Twitter suggests using venue to celebrate scrapping of Article 370

Imran Khan organises wedding at official residence, Twitter suggests using venue to celebrate scrapping of Article 370

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in news again and not for good! Khan recently organised a lavish wedding event at his official residence, for which he is being trolled on the social media. According to an earlier announcement, Imran Khan had said the place would be used for an educational institution.

New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2019 7:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Wedding organised at official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

A lavish wedding was organised at the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, following which he has become the target of ridicule and anger by internet users. The wedding at Imran Khan's residence was organised despite his assertion that the Prime Minister's House would be converted into an educational institution.

Even after such assertion, it seems Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence is being rented out as a wedding venue.

Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema's daughter Anam Waseem's wedding was held at the Prime Minister's House on August 3. Khan was himself present at the ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Cheema is Military Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, pictures from the wedding were splashed across the internet along with a photo of the wedding invitation card that mentioned the Prime Minister Imran Khan's House as the venue.

Here is how Twitter roasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for organising a wedding event at his official residence

