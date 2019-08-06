Imran Khan organises wedding at official residence, Twitter suggests using venue to celebrate scrapping of Article 370

Image Source : TWITTER Wedding organised at official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

A lavish wedding was organised at the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, following which he has become the target of ridicule and anger by internet users. The wedding at Imran Khan's residence was organised despite his assertion that the Prime Minister's House would be converted into an educational institution.

Even after such assertion, it seems Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence is being rented out as a wedding venue.

Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema's daughter Anam Waseem's wedding was held at the Prime Minister's House on August 3. Khan was himself present at the ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Cheema is Military Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, pictures from the wedding were splashed across the internet along with a photo of the wedding invitation card that mentioned the Prime Minister Imran Khan's House as the venue.

Here is how Twitter roasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for organising a wedding event at his official residence

Have anyone anywhere heard a country's head of state or head of government's official residence let out for social events like weddings?? That reputation has gone to Pakistan PM Imran Khan for allowing his official residence for a wedding. Shows how poor financially Pakistan is. pic.twitter.com/CPa0KSncbR — R. Dhinakar 🇮🇳 (@rdhinakar) August 5, 2019

Eid ka Chand is still away from you guys better look for more wedding bookings for your PM @ImranKhanPTI 's Home . Kashmir to bhul jao — RAHUL VERMA🇮🇳 (@rahul83verma) August 5, 2019

Imran Khan has agreed to rent out Pak PM residence for holding Weddings n Parties

Indian High Commission in Pak should hire Pak PM residence to throw a Party for scrapping #Article370 #KashmirHamaraHai #370gaya #StandwithKashmir #370Scrapped #370Abolished #370Article #370Gone pic.twitter.com/kcDsG1OogR — old monk (@sumanmitra4) August 5, 2019

Keep it for Imran Khan's next wedding😛 — सत्यमेव जयते (@swaroop1982) August 5, 2019

After reducing Roti and Naan prize ...

Imran Khan has started renting PM house as wedding avenue !!! #Pakistan#EconomyBoosterStep😂😁 pic.twitter.com/IdiWx91gRI — Dr.Sachin Srivastava (@DrSachinSrivas1) August 5, 2019

