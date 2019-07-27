Imran Khan lands into controversy again, this time with designer clothes

Imran Khan wears designer clothes to US

Controversy has once again surrounded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to the United States. This time, it's about the clothes Imran Khan wore in the Donald Trump-led country, during his recent official trip. According to some media reports, Imran Khan's attire was prepared by a local tailor. However, a luxury designer has added up to the complications by claiming Imran Khan's clothes were his creation.

The prime minister of Pakistan was seen wearing traditional Pakistani 'salwar-kameez' and his favourite 'peshawari' slippers during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Though sources close to Imran Khan said his outfit was stitched by a local tailor, Islamabad-based luxury clothes store 'Mohtaram' has claimed it stitched 7 sets of 'salwar-kameez' for the Prime Minister. This designer store is considered upmarket.

The cost of a single set of 'salwar-kameez' at 'Mohtaram' can cost at least Rs 16,000. Pair it with a jacket and the set would be costlier.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the store Fahad Saif declined to comment on the claims, as it remained unclear if Imran Khan was really wearing a 'Mohtaram' dress.

In fact, another luxury store named 'Lafabrica' also claimed to have prepared a waistcoast for Imran Khan, but it refused to comment further.

Rejecting all claims by designers, Imran Khan's Special Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari said, "Prime Minister's wife Bushra bought these clothes personally and got them stitched from a local tailor who doesn't charge much".

This is not the first controversy that followed Imran Khan to the United States.

Earlier, the news reports of Khan not being accorded a welcome at the US airport had grabbed eyeballs. Imran Khan had to take the metro to reach to his destination in the US after none of the US authorities turned up for his welcome.

Moreover, the prime minister of cash-strapped Pakistan was in news for staying at the official residence of Pakistani Ambassador to the US, to avoid heavy expenses of a hotel stay.

