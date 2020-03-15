Image Source : PTI 3 youth killed as their bike gets hit by vehicle on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

Three youth died when the motorcycle that they were travelling on was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jang Bahadur Yadav, the accident took place on Saturday at 7.30 pm when Vinod Pal (32), Bhai Lal (30) and Rinku Pal (28) were going to Kaisarganj on a motorcycle.

"Near Paramhans Degree College, an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle and the three died on the spot itself. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to seize the unknown vehicle," the DSP said.