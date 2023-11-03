World Food India 2023: PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of mega event today, 80 nations to participate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World Food India 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the second edition of the 'World Food India 2023' on Friday in New Delhi. According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the mega event will be inaugurated at 10 am in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

The Prime Minister will provide Seed Capital Assistance to more than one lakh members of Self Help Groups in an effort to fortify these groups. With superior packaging and high-quality manufacturing, this support will enable SHGs to realize higher prices in the market, the release said.

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Food Street'

Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'Food Street' as part of World Food India 2023. It will feature regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, wherein over 200 chefs will participate and present traditional Indian cuisine, making it a unique culinary experience.

The event aims to showcase India as the ‘food basket of the world’ and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. It will provide a networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. CEOs roundtables will take place with focus on investment and Ease of Doing Business.

About the event

Various pavilions will be set up to showcase the innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry, as per the statement. The event will host 48 sessions focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, with an emphasis on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology.

The event is poised to host participants from over 80 countries, including CEOs of prominent food processing companies. It will also feature a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, with over 1200 overseas buyers from more than 80 countries. The Netherlands will serve as the partner country, while Japan will be the event’s focus country, the PMO release added.

International Year of Millets

The second edition of the global mega food event, World Food India 2023, is scheduled to be organised from November 3 to 5. To celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023, a monumental installation of 50,000 tetra-pack containers of millet beverages will be created and distributed to underprivileged children. The 75,000 visitors expected to visit over three days will also be treated to cultural programs, including dance and musical performances. The success of World Food India 2023 will establish a Global Food Event in the country at par with similar marquee events across the globe. It should be mentioned here that President Draupadi Murmu will present the valedictory address on November 5 --the last day of the event.

ALSO READ: World food day: 7 foods that can cause food poisoning

Latest India News